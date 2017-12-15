Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (ALSK) Stake Held by Singer Karen

Singer Karen

recently disclosed that they own 5% of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) in a Schedule 13D disclosure that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, December 15th. The investor owns 2,639,984 shares of the stock valued at about $6,837,559. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included Karen Singer and TAR Holdings LLC. The filing is available through Edgar at this link.

The purpose of this Schedule 13D is to report that TAR Holdings and its representatives have engaged with management of the Issuer. Specifically, TAR Holdings has informed management that it believes that the Issuer should promptly and diligently pursue a sale of the Issuer and/or certain of its business or assets in order to maximize value for the Issuer’s shareholders. TAR Holdings is also considering whether to seek representation on the Issuer’s Board of Directors (and reserves all rights with respect thereto).

Except in connection with the matters described in this Item 4 and as contemplated herein, Ms. Singer does not currently have any specific plans or proposals that relate to or would result in any of the actions or events specified in clauses (a) through (j) of Item 4 of Schedule 13D. Ms. Singer reserves the right to change plans and take any and all actions that Ms. Singer may deem appropriate to maximize the value of her investment, including, among other things, purchasing or otherwise acquiring additional securities of the Issuer, selling or otherwise disposing of any securities of the Issuer beneficially owned by her, in each case in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions or formulating other plans or proposals regarding the Issuer or its securities to the extent deemed advisable by Ms. Singer in light of her general investment policies, market conditions, subsequent developments affecting the Issuer and the general business and future prospects of the Issuer. Ms. Singer may take any other action with respect to the Issuer or any of the Issuer’s debt or equity securities in any manner permitted by applicable law.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 219,061 shares during the period. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (ALSK) traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 265,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $135.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.00 and a beta of -0.17.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc is a fiber broadband and managed information technology (IT) services provider. The Company is focused primarily on business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. The Company also provides telecommunication services to consumers across Alaska. The Company’s facilities-based communications network extends across Alaska and connects to the contiguous states through its undersea fiber optic cable systems and its usage rights on an undersea system.

