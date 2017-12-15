Agree Realty (ADC) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $58.00 price objective on Agree Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 242,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.00, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $30.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 49.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 98.54%.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $163,911.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Clayton R. Thelen bought 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,417.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,843,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,299,000 after purchasing an additional 129,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,161,000 after purchasing an additional 214,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation (Agree Realty) is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties. The Company operates through Agree Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 366 properties located in 43 states and totaling approximately seven million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

