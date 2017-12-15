Affiance Financial LLC Sells 804 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 16.6% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $189.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,323. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $165.01 and a 52-week high of $191.55.

