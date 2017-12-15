Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 520,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,173. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.17 and a 12-month high of $85.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Affiance Financial LLC Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/affiance-financial-llc-has-7-26-million-holdings-in-vanguard-intermediate-term-bond-etf-biv.html.

