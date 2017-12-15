Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

Media coverage about Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aehr Test Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.4749468000213 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ AEHR) traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 672,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,497. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William W. R. Elder sold 28,168 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $98,869.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,891.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,628 shares of company stock worth $307,898 in the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of advanced test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company manufactures and markets full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers and related accessories.

