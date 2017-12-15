Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

AEIS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.60.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ AEIS) traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.40. 607,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,762.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.77 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $881,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,566,165.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $441,461.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 57.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $188,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a provider of engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling and supporting its power conversion products and solutions that transform power into various forms in various applications ranging from manufacturing and industrial processes to instrumentation, and test and measurement.

