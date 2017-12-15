Acumen Capital Increases MTY Food Group (MTY) Price Target to C$55.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target lifted by Acumen Capital from C$52.75 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) opened at C$52.05 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$44.75 and a 12-month high of C$55.98.

MTY Food Group Inc is a Canada-based company, which franchises and operates quick-service restaurants. The Company operates in four segments: Franchising, which includes revenue from royalties, supplier contributions, franchise fees, rent, and the construction and renovation of restaurants; Corporate, which includes the direct sale of prepared food to customers; Distribution, which includes distribution of raw materials to restaurants of its Valentine and Franx banners, and processing, which includes the sale of ingredients and prepared food to restaurant chains, distributors and retailers.

