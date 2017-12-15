Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Given a $34.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Ziopharm’s CAR-T Programs Make a Splash at ASH; Reiterate Buy Ziopharm’s 2nd-gen CAR-T shows promise in early study. We attended the 2017 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) over the last weekend, where Ziopharm presented interim results from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical study in patients with CD19 + leukemia or lymphoma treated with Ziopharm’s second generation CD19 + CAR-T therapy. Recall, Ziopharm’s second generation CAR-T cells were manufactured using the company’s proprietary Sleeping Beauty (SB) transposon platform which shortens the manufacturing process to two weeks compared to the typical 3-4 weeks for currently approved CAR-T therapies, such as Kymriah from Novartis (NVS; not rated) and Yescarta from Gilead (GILD; not rated). The results from the Phase 1 study show that treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory leukemia or lymphoma (n = 8) resulted in a 50% complete response rate after one month of therapy.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $17.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACOR ) traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 962,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.77. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.26). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, insider Burkhard Blank sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $226,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,569.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,294,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,025,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,813,000 after acquiring an additional 283,091 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, including Ampyra (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 milligram (mg), a treatment to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).

