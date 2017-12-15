628,235 Shares in Grupo Televisa S.A. (TV) Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 628,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,499,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Grupo Televisa as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TV. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 14.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 6.4% during the second quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 94.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa during the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 22.8% during the second quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Grupo Televisa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS raised Grupo Televisa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Grupo Televisa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Grupo Televisa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/628235-shares-in-grupo-televisa-s-a-tv-purchased-by-australiansuper-pty-ltd.html.

Grupo Televisa S.A. ( NYSE:TV ) traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,472,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,840.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Grupo Televisa S.A. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a media company in the international entertainment business. The Company operates in four business segments: Content, Sky, Telecommunications, and Other Businesses. It operates four broadcast channels in Mexico City and has affiliated stations throughout the country. It produces pay-television channels with national and international feeds, throughout Latin America, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.