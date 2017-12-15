$51.52 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will report $51.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.75 billion to $51.96 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $47.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $51.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.12 billion to $201.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $223.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $221.37 billion to $224.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE UNH) traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.25. 2,811,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $156.09 and a one year high of $231.77. The company has a market capitalization of $217,410.30, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,600 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $1,250,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,652,503.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,310. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,430,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,873,786,000 after purchasing an additional 796,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,578,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,974,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,101,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,402,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,324 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,906,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,466,104,000 after acquiring an additional 174,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,882,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,720,000 after acquiring an additional 223,524 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “$51.52 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) This Quarter” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/51-52-billion-in-sales-expected-for-unitedhealth-group-incorporated-unh-this-quarter.html.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.