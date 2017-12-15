$51.52 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will report $51.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.75 billion to $51.96 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $47.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 16th.
On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $51.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.12 billion to $201.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $223.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $221.37 billion to $224.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE UNH) traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.25. 2,811,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $156.09 and a one year high of $231.77. The company has a market capitalization of $217,410.30, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.
In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,600 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $1,250,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,652,503.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,310. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,430,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,873,786,000 after purchasing an additional 796,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,578,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,974,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,101,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,402,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,324 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,906,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,466,104,000 after acquiring an additional 174,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,882,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,720,000 after acquiring an additional 223,524 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UnitedHealth Group Company Profile
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.
