5,025 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) Acquired by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.13. 679,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,272. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $124.11 and a 12 month high of $148.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/5025-shares-in-ishares-russell-1000-etf-iwb-acquired-by-vista-private-wealth-partners-llc.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.