4,358 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Purchased by Americafirst Capital Management LLC

Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $100,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,015.3% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,272.1% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 189.4% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.28.

Valero Energy Co. ( NYSE:VLO ) traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.48. 3,635,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38,266.46, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $88.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $87,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 53,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $3,863,514.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

