4,319 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Acquired by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,654.1% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 23,306,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 23,235,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,955,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,679,000 after buying an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,106,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,703,000 after buying an additional 116,110 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,167,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,212,000 after buying an additional 97,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.2% in the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,514,000 after buying an additional 1,078,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA IWM) traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.81. The company had a trading volume of 32,876,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,164,287. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $155.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

