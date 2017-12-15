42.9% Stake of Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Owned by Glencore International Ag

Glencore International Ag

stated that they own 42.9% of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) in a Schedule 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the SEC on Friday, December 15th. The investor owns 37,476,034 shares of the stock worth about $587,249,453. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included Glencore International AG, Glencore plc and Glencore AG. The filing is available through the SEC website at this hyperlink.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 752.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $160,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $168,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Century Aluminum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $202,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ CENX) remained flat at $$15.67 during midday trading on Friday. 2,613,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Century Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. Century Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company (Century) is a holding company, which is a producer of primary aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. The Company operates through primary aluminum segment. The Company’s primary aluminum facilities produce standard grade primary aluminum products.

