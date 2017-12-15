3M Company (MMM) Expected to Post FY2017 Earnings of $9.10 Per Share

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) – William Blair raised their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of 3M in a report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $9.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.02. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q1 2018 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Get 3M alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMM. ValuEngine cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.16.

3M ( MMM ) opened at $238.08 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $173.55 and a one year high of $244.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $140,908.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.12. 3M had a return on equity of 48.55% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0118 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.14, for a total transaction of $1,590,714.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 196,906 shares in the company, valued at $45,906,664.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jr. Little sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.47, for a total value of $351,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,706. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 156.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in 3M by 17.0% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 87.5% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “3M Company (MMM) Expected to Post FY2017 Earnings of $9.10 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/3m-company-mmm-expected-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-9-10-per-share.html.

About 3M

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.