3M Company (MMM) Expected to Post FY2017 Earnings of $9.10 Per Share

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) – William Blair raised their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of 3M in a report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $9.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.02. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q1 2018 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $9.85 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMM. ValuEngine cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.16.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.12. 3M had a return on equity of 48.55% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0118 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.
In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.14, for a total transaction of $1,590,714.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 196,906 shares in the company, valued at $45,906,664.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jr. Little sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.47, for a total value of $351,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,706. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 156.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in 3M by 17.0% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 87.5% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.
About 3M
3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.
