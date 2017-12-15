33,569 Shares in OCI Partners LP (OCIP) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OCI Partners LP (NYSE:OCIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCIP. Cowen Inc. lifted its stake in OCI Partners by 117.9% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 208,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,750 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in OCI Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 144,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OCI Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in OCI Partners by 32.1% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 55,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OCI Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of OCI Partners LP ( NYSE OCIP ) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. 11,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. OCI Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. OCI Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -457.08%.

In related news, Director Nassef Sawiris acquired 5,000 shares of OCI Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OCI Partners Company Profile

OCI Partners LP owns and operates an integrated methanol and ammonia production facility that is located on the Texas Gulf Coast near Beaumont. The Company has an annual methanol production capacity of approximately 912,500 metric tons and an annual ammonia production capacity of approximately 331,000 metric tons.

