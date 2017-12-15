28,072 Shares in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd (DFJ) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DFJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.35% of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 1.6% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 9,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 32.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd (DFJ) traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.23. 66,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,640. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $79.89.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

