164,064 Shares in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Purchased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.61% of Westlake Chemical Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 27,347.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at about $923,000. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at about $931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center Coast Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 118,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,147. The stock has a market cap of $633.18, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $296.78 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.73%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3756 per share. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLKP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director James Chao purchased 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.17 per share, for a total transaction of $187,846.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao purchased 10,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,748 shares of company stock worth $787,823 over the last 90 days.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation (Westlake). The Company operates, acquires and develops ethylene production facilities and other assets. Its business and operations are conducted through Westlake Chemical OpCo LP (OpCo). OpCo sells ethylene to Westlake and others, as well as sells co-products of ethylene production, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline and hydrogen.

