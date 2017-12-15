12,951 Shares in Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jernigan Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.21. 201,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,908. The stock has a market cap of $287.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.85. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jernigan Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In related news, Director James D. Dondero sold 48,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $988,269.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company provides capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. It intends to generate long-term returns on development property investments through a fixed rate of interest on its invested capital together with an interest in the positive cash flows of the self-storage development from operations, sales and/or refinancings.

