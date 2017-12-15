$119.10 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to post sales of $119.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.59 million to $120.61 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $112.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $119.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.55 million to $494.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $519.06 million per share, with estimates ranging from $510.61 million to $527.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

GWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, FBR & Co downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

In related news, insider Bryan Leighton Kindopp sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $52,433.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,565.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $475,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,722. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,574,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after acquiring an additional 269,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,044,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,698,000 after acquiring an additional 460,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,148,000 after acquiring an additional 259,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,445,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,807,000 after acquiring an additional 147,426 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,796,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,157,000 after acquiring an additional 210,971 shares during the period.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE GWB) traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. 1,036,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,456. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2,343.56, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc is a full-service regional bank holding company. The Company is the holding company of the Great Western Bank (the Bank). As of September 30, 2016, the Company served customers through 173 branches in various markets in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

