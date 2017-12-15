$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hershey Co (HSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.08. Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 124.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $113.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.35.

In related news, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 15,132 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,665,125.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 400 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,497 shares in the company, valued at $17,765,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,949 shares of company stock worth $3,594,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,664,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,016,000 after purchasing an additional 557,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,545,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,857,000 after buying an additional 260,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,270,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,225,000 after buying an additional 75,548 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,368,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,949,000 after buying an additional 582,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,980,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hershey (HSY) traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.14. 1,436,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,538. Hershey has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23,839.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.656 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.98%.

Hershey declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

