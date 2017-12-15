-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ohr Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OHRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ohr Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ohr Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ohr Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ohr Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ohr Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ohr Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ohr Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ohr Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ohr Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Ohr Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OHRP ) traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 2,888,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,078. Ohr Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ohr Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ohr Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 162,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ohr Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ohr Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 497,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ohr Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ohr Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OHRP) This Quarter” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/0-08-earnings-per-share-expected-for-ohr-pharmaceuticals-inc-ohrp-this-quarter.html.

Ohr Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ohr Pharmaceuticals (OHRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ohr Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohr Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.