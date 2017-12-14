H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get H. Lundbeck A/S- alerts:

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS HLUYY) traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.86. 1,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $9,637.89, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers H. Lundbeck A/S- (HLUYY) to Hold” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/14/zacks-investment-research-lowers-h-lundbeck-as-hluyy-to-hold.html.

H Lundbeck A/S is a Denmark-based company active in the pharmaceuticals industry. It is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of brain disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Bipolar disorder, depression, epilepsy, Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and schizophrenia.

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.