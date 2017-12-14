YuMe (YUME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.42

YuMe Inc (NYSE:YUME) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 52400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

YUME has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised YuMe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut YuMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

The company has a market cap of $122.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in YuMe by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in YuMe by 12.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 59,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in YuMe by 877.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,558 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in YuMe by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in YuMe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About YuMe

YuMe, Inc (YuMe) is an independent provider of multi-screen video advertising technology, connecting brand advertisers, digital media property owners and consumers of video content across a range of Internet-connected devices. The Company operating segments include Domestic and International. The Company offers advertising customers end-to-end marketing solutions by combining data-driven technologies with deep insight into audience behavior.

