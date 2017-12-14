Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.22

News stories about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Alliance Bancorporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2228798356048 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays set a $62.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( WAL ) traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.30. 725,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,224. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $44.64 and a 1 year high of $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $5,940.00, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Robert Gary Sarver sold 100,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $5,522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $555,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,000 shares of company stock worth $9,611,590. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets.

