Vuzix (VUZI) Shares Down 13.3%

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.85. 1,110,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 237,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

In other news, COO Paul A. Boris bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward William Jr. Kay bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,800 shares of company stock worth $121,740 in the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 646,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 84,127 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The companys products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. Its products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

