VIVUS (VVUS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) shares fell 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.55. 725,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 722,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 643.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.32, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. VIVUS had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 344.23%. The business had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that VIVUS, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVUS. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VIVUS in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VIVUS by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in VIVUS by 84.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 68,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in VIVUS in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VIVUS by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products segment. It provides over two therapies approved by the Food and Drug Association (FDA), which include Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release) for chronic weight management and STENDRA (avanafil) for erectile dysfunction (ED).

