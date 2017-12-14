Unilever NV (UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of Unilever (UN) traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $56.59. 1,318,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,347. Unilever has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $61.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $0.30. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,213,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,563,000 after buying an additional 2,408,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,343,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,410,000 after purchasing an additional 176,316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Unilever by 7.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,464,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,430,000 after purchasing an additional 107,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 67.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,456,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 584,455 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Unilever by 11.9% during the second quarter. Evercore Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,421,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

