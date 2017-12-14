Under Armour (UAA) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.14

News coverage about Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Under Armour earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5490711243594 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.78 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA ) traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. 4,837,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,637. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $6,002.66, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

