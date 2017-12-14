Traders Buy Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $85.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $47.29 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.78 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded down ($1.60) for the day and closed at $186.78

