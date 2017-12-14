Traders Buy Shares of Caterpillar (CAT) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $192.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $121.78 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.48 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Caterpillar had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Caterpillar traded down ($2.29) for the day and closed at $146.28

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Vetr raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.05 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85,325.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.68. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Caterpillar, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.67%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $216,275.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $3,330,782.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,989 shares of company stock worth $7,235,850. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

