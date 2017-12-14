Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenneco from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Tenneco news, VP John E. Kunz sold 2,010 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John E. Kunz sold 11,500 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $678,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,368 shares in the company, valued at $375,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,878 shares of company stock worth $1,183,528 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Tenneco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,799. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $2,949.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Tenneco had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Tenneco’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Tenneco Inc is a producer of clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and other vehicle applications. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes highly engineered products for both original equipment vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) and the repair and replacement markets, or aftermarket, across the world.

