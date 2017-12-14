Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) CEO Robert S. Taubman Sells 58,000 Shares

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) CEO Robert S. Taubman sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $3,635,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $63.73. 1,219,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,998. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $3,800.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.77, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.06). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 75.87% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taubman Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 121.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 16.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/14/taubman-centers-inc-tco-ceo-robert-s-taubman-sells-58000-shares.html.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership or TRG) is majority-owned partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.