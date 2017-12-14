Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Starwood Property Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.3041915977129 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,655.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $23.01.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $226.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 52.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, CFO Rina Paniry sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $150,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,570.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $247,263.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,180.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

