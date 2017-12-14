Southern Company Gas (GAS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Southern Company Gas (NYSE:GAS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Southern Company Gas earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 41.4754394782453 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Southern Company Gas (NYSE:GAS) traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,461. Southern Company Gas has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.49.

Southern Company Gas, formerly AGL Resources Inc, is a natural gas-only distribution company. The Company operates in four operating segments: distribution operations, retail operations, wholesale services and midstream operations. The Company’s distribution operations segment is engaged in providing natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

