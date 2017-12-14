Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cavium (CAVM) Share Price

News coverage about Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cavium earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the semiconductor provider an impact score of 44.8999066457494 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Cavium (NASDAQ CAVM) traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $84.01. 1,137,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,740. The stock has a market cap of $5,850.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.36. Cavium has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $251.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.16 million. Cavium had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. Cavium’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Cavium will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAVM. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cavium in a report on Sunday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Cavium in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Cavium in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Cavium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Cavium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.41.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,211.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anil Kumar Jain sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $730,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cavium Company Profile

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

