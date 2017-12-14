Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact EPAM Systems (EPAM) Share Price

News articles about EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EPAM Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 47.4528494787445 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of EPAM Systems (EPAM) traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.08. 238,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,520.00, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $61.74 and a 12-month high of $107.91.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. UBS downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cowen set a $115.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,022,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaina Shekhter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,654 shares of company stock worth $26,966,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

