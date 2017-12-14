Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect National Retail Properties (NNN) Share Price

Headlines about National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Retail Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1798330964241 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,413.61, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 44.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.72%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 2,535 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 27,204,000 square feet, located in 48 states.

