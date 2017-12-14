Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

News articles about Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sociedad Quimica y Minera earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.2618353356451 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE SQM) traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,298. The company has a market capitalization of $13,675.72, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

