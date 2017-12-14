Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.00. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 9809661 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sibanye Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Sibanye Gold Company Profile
Sibanye Gold Limited is an independent, global precious metal mining company. The Company is engaged in producing a mix of metals that includes gold and the platinum group metals (PGMs). Its projects are grouped by two regions: the Southern Africa region and the Americas region. Its products include gold, platinum group metals and by-products.
