Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.00. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 9809661 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sibanye Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGL. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 94,156 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited is an independent, global precious metal mining company. The Company is engaged in producing a mix of metals that includes gold and the platinum group metals (PGMs). Its projects are grouped by two regions: the Southern Africa region and the Americas region. Its products include gold, platinum group metals and by-products.

