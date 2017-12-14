Science Applications International (SAIC) & Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Science Applications International (NYSE: SAIC) is one of 183 publicly-traded companies in the “IT Services & Consulting” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Science Applications International to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Science Applications International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Science Applications International pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 37.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Science Applications International is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

63.5% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Science Applications International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $4.45 billion $148.00 million 20.87 Science Applications International Competitors $2.79 billion $290.02 million 338.87

Science Applications International has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Science Applications International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Science Applications International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 0 2 5 0 2.71 Science Applications International Competitors 739 4646 7413 166 2.54

Science Applications International currently has a consensus target price of $79.57, suggesting a potential upside of 4.48%. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies have a potential downside of 5.20%. Given Science Applications International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Science Applications International has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 3.77% 50.26% 8.18% Science Applications International Competitors -19.95% -254.74% -3.57%

Summary

Science Applications International beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Company provides its services primarily to the United States Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. The Company provides engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for government projects, and offers a range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher-end, differentiated technology services. The Company’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

