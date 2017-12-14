Schmitt Industries (SMIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 8.59%.

Shares of Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,867,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,172. Schmitt Industries has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMIT shares. ValuEngine raised Schmitt Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Schmitt Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells test and measurement products for two main business segments: the Balancer segment and the Measurement segment. The Company operates through two segments: the design and assembly of dynamic balancing systems and components for the machine tool industry (Balancer), and the design and assembly of laser-based test and measurement systems (Measurement).

