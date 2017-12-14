Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Jefferies Group set a $66.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Cowen set a $78.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, November 17th.
In other Ross Stores news, insider Brian R. Morrow sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $402,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ ROST) traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $28,860.00, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $78.81.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 43.21% and a net margin of 8.93%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.
About Ross Stores
Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.
