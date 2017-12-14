Reviewing Travelzoo (TZOO) & Its Rivals

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) is one of 11 public companies in the “Travel Agents” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Travelzoo to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Travelzoo has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Travelzoo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 3.49% 11.59% 3.78% Travelzoo Competitors -18.70% -60.07% -9.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Travelzoo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelzoo Competitors 89 653 968 43 2.55

As a group, “Travel Agents” companies have a potential upside of 16.01%. Given Travelzoo’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travelzoo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travelzoo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $128.55 million $6.63 million 21.43 Travelzoo Competitors $3.16 billion $214.58 million 13.36

Travelzoo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Travelzoo. Travelzoo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of shares of all “Travel Agents” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.5% of Travelzoo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Travel Agents” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Travelzoo beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, formerly Travelzoo Inc., is a media commerce company. The Company informs over 28 million members in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America, as well as various Website users, about the travel and entertainment deals available from a range of companies. The Company operates through three segments: Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. The Asia Pacific segment consists of the Company’s operations in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan and Southeast Asia. The Europe segment consists of the Company’s operations in France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. The North America segment consists of Travelzoo’s operations in Canada and the United States. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo Websites, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, the Newsflash e-mail alert service, the SuperSearch pay-per-click travel search tool, and the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by Travelzoo.

