QuickLogic (QUIK) Shares Up 10.5%

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares shot up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.68. 508,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 360,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several research firms have commented on QUIK. Roth Capital raised QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 76.28% and a negative net margin of 120.37%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that QuickLogic Corporation will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.8% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 279,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 20.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 106,434 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation develops and markets semiconductor and software algorithm solutions. The Company’s solutions primarily target smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT). The Company is a fabless semiconductor provider of flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, and ultra-low power Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs).

