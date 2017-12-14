Public Storage (PSA) Director Sells $1,060,450.00 in Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $1,060,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,951.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE PSA) traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.02. 524,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,313. Public Storage has a one year low of $192.15 and a one year high of $232.21. The company has a market cap of $36,847.96, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 116.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,057,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,567,000 after acquiring an additional 727,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,056,489,000 after acquiring an additional 489,998 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,563,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,548,000 after acquiring an additional 350,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,466,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Public Storage by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,036,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. BMO Capital Markets set a $193.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Group set a $212.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. FBR & Co set a $220.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

