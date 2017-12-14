Platinum Group Metals (PLG) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 603,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 714,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its position in Platinum Group Metals by 2,826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 348,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 336,825 shares during the period. CQS Cayman LP grew its position in Platinum Group Metals by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 2,048,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,753 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Platinum Group Metals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 14,400,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,845 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Platinum Group Metals by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,878,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares during the period.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is an exploration- and development-stage Company. The Company is focused on exploration and development of platinum. The Company conducts work on mineral properties it has staked or acquired by way of option agreements in the Republic of South Africa and in Canada. Its business is focused on production ramp up at the Maseve Mine, and the exploration and initial engineering on the Waterberg platinum deposit, which includes the Waterberg Joint Venture Project (the Waterberg JV Project) and the adjoining Waterberg Extension Project.

