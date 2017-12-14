Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) CFO Sells $3,321,454.50 in Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 105,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $3,321,454.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.89. 749,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3,130.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada.

