Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Receives News Impact Score of 0.06

News coverage about Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Omega Healthcare Investors earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 43.9804274786163 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI ) traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,106. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $5,500.00, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.11%.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Korman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 903,895 shares in the company, valued at $25,525,994.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

