Obsidian Energy (OBE) Shares Down 0%

Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) was down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.54. Approximately 535,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 865,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OBE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.11.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. It primarily holds interest in the Cardium Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 400 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River Resource Play covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in north-central Alberta.

